Killaloe resident facing firearms charge after domestic dispute

A domestic dispute has resulted in one person being charged in Killaloe. Ontario Provincial Police responded to the incident, saying it took place on October 15th, 2023 around 7:00 a.m.

Officers from the OPP were called to a residence on Hillcrest Avenue in the Township of Killaloe, Hagarty and Richards on a report of a domestic dispute in progress. Once officers arrived on the scene they began an investigation, which resulted in a 42-year-old local being charged. They are now facing the following offences:

- Uttering Threats

- Mischief

- Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

OPP says the accused person was released on an appearance notice and is scheduled to appear in court on November 15th, 2023, at the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray