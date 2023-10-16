Kingston company recognized by police helping solve scrap metal theft investigation

Kingston Police are applauding the efforts made by ANS Scrap Metals on McAdoos Lane in relation to thwarting crime in the City of Kingston and for reporting suspicious activity to authorities.

Police explain that through the assistance of ANS Scrap Metals, police were able to solve open and current cases in neighbouring communities outside of Kingston where several aluminum stadium bleachers/grandstands had been stolen from community centers.

Due to the efforts of ANS Scrap Metals, the stolen property has been recovered and two individuals were arrested and subsequently charged with multiple theft-related offences.

Kingston Police add that they wish to thank all those in the local community who go above and beyond in taking the time to report criminalistic behaviour observed in the city. If you see something suspicious, please say something.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

