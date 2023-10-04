Kingston hosting sold-out Murdoch Mysteries behind-the-scenes group tour

Kingston is a featured location on a behind-the-scenes Murdoch Mysteries tour. Presented by U.K.-based Transcendent Travel and Shaftesbury, the producer of Murdoch Mysteries, the tour visits Kingston twice in October. This tour takes guests to four locations in Ontario for guided tours and group experiences, including an overnight stop in Kingston.

While in Kingston, the group will visit Kingston Penitentiary, enjoy a Kingston 1000 Islands Cruise, and explore Springer Market Square and other locations featured on Murdoch Mysteries. The tour will bring 66 Canadian and international visitors to Kingston as part of two tours happening on October 3rd and October 10th.

"The demographic of tour guests shows the wide international fan base for Murdoch Mysteries. Once people fall in love with the show, they want to see and experience the places associated, bringing the series to life," says Andrew Lannerd, Vice President and Tour Director of Transcendent Travel.

Over the past five years, Kingston has increasingly become a sought-after location for film and TV production. With its historic buildings, heritage architecture, and landmark buildings, the city offers directors and location managers the look and feel of Europe and turn-of-the-century (1900s) America. Through Tourism Kingston's film & media division, they say productions are supported with location tours, financial incentives, and local talent and resource coordination. Murdoch Mysteries has filmed in Kingston three times with the city's backdrops featured in several episodes of the popular series. Julie Lacey, the series long-time Producer and VP, Creative Affairs at Shaftesbury, hails from Kingston.

"The Murdoch Mysteries team keeps returning to Kingston because of the beauty of this historic city. Another reason is that we've set Kingston up as part of our extended Murdoch world," says Lacey. "The Kingston Penitentiary and Queen's University were both iconic institutions in Canada in the early 1900s and we've enjoyed filming there. We also have many Murdoch fans in Kingston and being on location here has given us a chance to meet a lot of them. Our cast can crew love it here and we're hopeful we'll have more opportunities to come back."

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

