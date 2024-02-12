Kingston man charged with impaired driving among multiple offences
Officers of the Lennox and Addington County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police have charged an impaired driver with multiple offences.
Police say officers were dispatched to a disturbance on Green Street in the town of Deseronto shortly after 6:00 p.m. on February 6. It was reported that a male suspect attended a residence, kicked the door open and proceeded to utter threats to multiple parties inside. The man then left the residence, got into his vehicle and drove erratically away from the scene after reversing into another vehicle.
Police located the male inside his residence and placed him under arrest before he was transported back to the detachment for further testing.
Lennox and Addington County OPP has charged 44-year-old Lawrence Gilmour of Kingston with the following:
- Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs
- Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)
- Assault peace officer
- Resist peace officer
- Mischief - destroys or damages property
- Uttering threats - damage property - two counts
Gilmour was held for bail hearing and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Greater Napanee at a later date.
