Kingston Police continue targeting drug traffickers, seizing hundreds of pills
The Kingston Police Special Services Division says they are continuing with their commitment to targeted enforcement of drug traffickers in the City of Kingston. As part of this the group executed two search warrants on December 14th, 2023, under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.
The Drug Enforcement Unit says they concluded an investigation into the trafficking of crystal methamphetamine in the Leroy Grant Drive area. Police explain that with the assistance of the Emergency Response Unit, officers executed two search warrants at two different apartments. As a result, two people were arrested and charged with possession of substances for the purposes of trafficking under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act and possession of property obtained by crime.
Officers seized the following at the two apartments:
- 1,591 grams of crystal methamphetamine (1.59 kilograms)
- 370 18mg hydromorphone pills
- 172 morphine pills
- A large quantity of Canadian currency
This occurred around the time that Kingston Police executed two search warrants within 48 hours at a psychedelic mushroom dispensary in the city. The second search there took place on December 14th also, and resulted in product being seized with a total value of around $56,000.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
RCDSB announces new Director of Education effective January 2024Kristen Niemi has been named as the new Director of Education with the Renfrew County District School Board, effective January 2024. She comes from Hastings and Prince Edward District School Board where she was Superintendent of Education.
Peter Emon acclaimed as Renfrew County Warden for 2024For his sixth term serving as Warden, Peter Emon was acclaimed for his role in the County of Renfrew. One nomination was received for the Office of Warden for the 2024 term, which was affirmed by the County Council.
Three arrested in armed robbery investigation at business in Merrickville-Wolford TwpThree young people are facing several serious charges after OPP responded to reports of people armed with knives approaching an employee and customer at a business in on Wellington Street East in Merrickville-Wolford Township.
Community-wide CAMsafe program launches in Grenville CountyOntario Provincial Police has implemented the CAMSafe program in Grenville County. Aimed at creating a database of residential and commercial security cameras, it could be a resource in crime investigations.
Prescribing program new for registered nurses at St. Lawrence CollegeAddressing registered nurses' new role expansion, which includes prescribing medications, St. Lawrence College has announced that they will be offering new training in 2024 through its Continuing Education online platform.
Contraband and unauthorized items totalling over $52K seized at Joyceville InstitutionA significant amount of contraband and unauthorized items were seized at the Joyceville Institution in Kingston. Correctional Service Canada says the total estimated institutional value of these seizures is $52,420.
Kingston Police details new Disney+ phishing scam, tips to avoid being a victimMembers of the public are being warned of a new phishing scam that involves the streaming platform Disney+. Kingston Police explain the method behind "callback phishing " and give tips to avoid being a victim.
One arrested during week four of OPP's "Festive RIDE" campaignFrom December 7th to December 13th, 2023 Ontario Provincial Police in the Upper Ottawa Valley conducted the fourth week of their Festive R.I.D.E campaign which resulted in the arrest of one person.
Duplex fire in Pembroke displaces 6 residenceA structure fire on Cecil Street on Saturday, December 16th has displaced six Pembroke residents. A total of 20 full-time and volunteer firefighters worked to bring this fire under control. Damages were reported in two units.