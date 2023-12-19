Kingston Police continue targeting drug traffickers, seizing hundreds of pills

The Kingston Police Special Services Division says they are continuing with their commitment to targeted enforcement of drug traffickers in the City of Kingston. As part of this the group executed two search warrants on December 14th, 2023, under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

The Drug Enforcement Unit says they concluded an investigation into the trafficking of crystal methamphetamine in the Leroy Grant Drive area. Police explain that with the assistance of the Emergency Response Unit, officers executed two search warrants at two different apartments. As a result, two people were arrested and charged with possession of substances for the purposes of trafficking under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act and possession of property obtained by crime.

Officers seized the following at the two apartments:

- 1,591 grams of crystal methamphetamine (1.59 kilograms)

- 370 18mg hydromorphone pills

- 172 morphine pills

- A large quantity of Canadian currency

This occurred around the time that Kingston Police executed two search warrants within 48 hours at a psychedelic mushroom dispensary in the city. The second search there took place on December 14th also, and resulted in product being seized with a total value of around $56,000.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray