Kingston Police details new Disney+ phishing scam, tips to avoid being a victim

Kingston Police Services are alerting the public about a new phishing scam that involves the streaming platform Disney+.

Police explain that the method in this scam, callback phishing is when a phishing email directs you to call a number instead of clicking on a link. These emails are often fake notifications that encourage you to make a call to correct an error.

In this scam, cybercriminals send an email that appears to be an invoice from Disney+. The email states that the receiver will be charged for a new subscription and directs them to call the number provided if this was an unauthorized purchase.

To make the email more alarming, police say the amount of money shown is three times the advertised price of a monthly subscription. If the person then calls the number in the email, a cybercriminal posing as customer services will answer. They will ask the caller for sensitive information, like a payment method, and may even try to gain remote access to the person's device.

Kingston Police offer the following tips to stay safe from similar scams:

- Be suspicious of emails that contain a sense of urgency. Cybercriminals use a sense of urgency as an attempt to catch a person off guard and get them to act impulsively.

- Consider the email's context, timing, grammar, and other details. For example, does the invoice reference a real credit or debit card?

- Avoid calling phone numbers provided in emails. Instead, navigate to an official website to find the best contact number.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

