Kingston Police give fraud safety tips for upcoming tax season

Kingston Police are providing the public with an early reminder to stay alert during the upcoming 2024 tax season. Specifically, the public is being warned to watch for phishing and smishing scams.

Police explain that tax scams and frauds have unfortunately become a staple each year and, around the world, cybercriminals are readying their fraudulent phishing emails and text messages (smishing). Handling taxes is often a difficult task. Cybercriminals use this sensitive topic to catch a person's attention or manipulate their emotions.

Follow the tips below to stay safe during tax season:

- Always think before you click.

- Note that cyberattacks are designed to catch a person off guard and trick them into clicking impulsively.

- Use extra caution when handling tax documents.

- For digital documents, use password protection.

- For physical documents, keep paperwork in a secure location and shred anything that is no longer needed.

