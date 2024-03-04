Kingston Police increase presence leading to St. Patrick's Day celebrations

Kingston Police Services say an educational approach will take place in the weeks leading up to St. Patrick's Day weekend. They explain that this approach will see Kingston Police and partner agencies, including the City of Kingston Bylaw, engage and speak to residents in and around the University District about the importance of safe, responsible, and lawful celebrations.

In a release to the media, Police say "As agencies serving the Kingston community, we do not accept that any community gatherings or events should result in serious injuries and/or unlawful activity."

Police Liaison Team (PLT) officers will proactively engage Kingston community residents in the weeks leading up to St. Patrick's Day weekend, March 15th to 17th, 2024 for the purposes of providing information and addressing concerns related to social gatherings

The University District Safety Initiative (UDSI) will be in effect from Monday, March 11th at 12:00 a.m. to Monday, March 18th at 11:59 p.m.

During the University District Safety Initiative, persons charged with offences against the Liquor Licence Control Act (LLCA) are required to attend a mandatory court appearance and may face increased fines that are above legislative set fines.

Approaching St. Patrick's Day weekend police presence says they will increase to ensure safe and law-abiding behaviour focusing on the Liquor Licence Control Act and By-Law related offences as well as general conduct issues.

"It is important that everyone use prudence in ensuring that they are being safe and respectful neighbours in this beautiful City of Kingston. Our priority is the safety of our community while maintaining a reasonable and appropriate level of enforcement," says Kingston Police ahead of the implementation of the initiative.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

