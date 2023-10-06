Kingston Police locate missing 8-year-old girl after over 2-hour search

Kingston Police Services have located a missing 8-year-old girl whose disappearance was reported around 4:20 p.m. on October 5th, 2023. Police engaged in the search after the parents of the girl expressed their concern, based on the young girl's age.

Police say they located the girl just over two later around 6:30 p.m., in the area on Kingsdale Avenue just east of Centennial Drive, north of the Frontenac Mall.

A family friend helping in the search was the one to find the young girl, who was safe and still in the local neighbourhood.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray