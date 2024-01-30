Kingston Police look to identify alcohol theif at downtown LCBO
Kingston Police Services say they are seeking the public's assistance to identifying an individual suspected of theft from an LCBO in Kingston's downtown.
Police say on January 27th, 2024 around 2:55 p.m. the suspect entered the LCBO store located at 905 Princess Street in the City of Kingston. Police say the suspect was observed concealing products into their large blue cooler bag. They then passed all points of sale making no attempt to pay for the concealed items.
An attempt was made by employees to tell the suspect that they were required to pay for the items. These attempts were ignored, and the suspect exited the store without offering payment for the concealed items
The suspect is described by police as Caucasian, approximately 5'6'' tall, with a small build. The suspect was wearing black sneakers, black athletic pants with blue on the side of the right leg and red on the side of the left leg, a red jacket, grey hat, black scarf around their neck, and was carrying a blue cooler bag.
Anyone with information is asked to please contact Sargeant Jason Cahill via email at jcahill@kingstonpolice.ca.
You can also provide tips anonymously by calling the Kingston Police general number 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and asking to remain anonymous.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
