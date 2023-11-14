Kingston Police seek assistance locating man missing over a week
Kingston Police are requesting the public's assistance as they try to locate a missing Kingston man. The individual police are searching for is 31-year-old Cody Ratto Cullymore.
Police explain that Cody has been missing for approximately nine days and was last seen in the area of John Counter Boulevard and Montreal Street. Cody's family has expressed their concern for his well-being. Police say Cody often frequents Kingston's north end.
Kingston Police describe Cody as Caucasian, approximately 5 foot 10 inches tall, and 140 lbs, with a slim build, brown eyes and short brown hair. Cody was last seen wearing a red checkered jacket, jeans, and black pull-on boots. He also may be wearing a camouflage jacket. Police add that he may also have injuries to his hands.
Anyone with information in regards to the whereabouts of Cody Ratto Cullymore is asked to please contact Detective Stefan Walker at 613-549-4660 ext. 6332 or via email at swalker@kingstonpolice.ca.
You can also provide tips anonymously by calling our general number 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and asking to remain anonymous.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
Renfrew man facing seven criminal charges following assault in Renfrew, Twp.A 37-year-old from Renfrew is facing a collective seven charges after Ontario Provincial Police responded to a disturbance report in the Township. The man is facing charges for assault, threats, and more.
-
Tip jar thief arrested in connection with previous break-in, theft in Pembroke, Ont.A 66-year-old Pembroke woman is facing several charges after the OPP responded to a theft report from a local restaurant. Once the accused was arrested, they were found to be wanted for another break-in and theft.
-
OPP ask for assistance investigating several break-and-enters in Bonnechere Valley, Twp.Ontario Provincial Police are asking for help from the public as they investigate a series of break-and-enters and items stolen at multiple outbuildings on Silver Lake Road, in the Township of Bonnechere Valley.
-
"Skate the Lake" takes new approach for 20th anniversary in Portland, Ont.Portland Outdoors is preparing for the 20th Skate the Lake event. This year, volunteers are working on reinventing the event and the one-kilometre ice oval to offer a safe and healthy physical outdoor activity as long as possible.
-
Quinte Conservation launches annual "Adopt and Acre" campaignIn support of the H.R. Frink Conservation Area, Quinte Conservation has launched its annual Adopt An Acre campaign. Proceeds will be dedicated to rebuilding a Hi-Lo Bridge at the H.R. Frink CA.
-
2023 Grants Ceremony celebrating local businesses at event in MaitlandAt the MERC Hall in Maitland on November 29th The Brockville and Area Community Foundation will celebrate the charitable organizations and projects that received funding throughout the year.
-
KFPL presentation for "Make a Will Month"The Kingston Frontenac Public Library is inviting Ryan MacNeil, in partnership with the Ontario Bar Association for an informative session on making wills, in tandem with "Make a Will Month".
-
OPP investigate items stolen from car parked on Hwy.401 at ONrouteThe investigation is ongoing into a vehicle that was broken into and had multiple items stolen while parked on Highway 401 and the occupants of the vehicle were at the ONroute in Loyalist Township.
-
OPP investigate body found in water near Pakenham, Ont.Ontario Provincial Police in Lanark County are investigating after the body of a woman was found in a body of water near Pakenham. As of an OPP report on November 12th, the identity of the individual is not known.