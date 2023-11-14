Kingston Police seek assistance locating man missing over a week

Kingston Police are requesting the public's assistance as they try to locate a missing Kingston man. The individual police are searching for is 31-year-old Cody Ratto Cullymore.

Police explain that Cody has been missing for approximately nine days and was last seen in the area of John Counter Boulevard and Montreal Street. Cody's family has expressed their concern for his well-being. Police say Cody often frequents Kingston's north end.

Kingston Police describe Cody as Caucasian, approximately 5 foot 10 inches tall, and 140 lbs, with a slim build, brown eyes and short brown hair. Cody was last seen wearing a red checkered jacket, jeans, and black pull-on boots. He also may be wearing a camouflage jacket. Police add that he may also have injuries to his hands.

Anyone with information in regards to the whereabouts of Cody Ratto Cullymore is asked to please contact Detective Stefan Walker at 613-549-4660 ext. 6332 or via email at swalker@kingstonpolice.ca.

You can also provide tips anonymously by calling our general number 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and asking to remain anonymous.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray