Kingston Police seek public's assistance locating missing 21-year-old man, missing two weeks

Kingston Police are requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing 21-year-old individual, Tannen Hamilton.

Police explain that Tannen has been missing for approximately two weeks and acquaintances are concerned for his well-being as he has medical-related issues. Police say he was last seen in the area of Van Order Drive near Sir John A. Macdonald Boulevard in midtown Kingston.

Tannen is described by police as Caucasian, 5'7" tall, 120 pounds, with a fair complexion and a slim build. He has short brown hair, a goatee, and hazel-coloured eyes.

Anyone with information in regards to this male's whereabouts is asked to please contact Detective Jamie Grham at 613-549-4660 ext. 6311 or via email at jgraham@kingstonpolice.ca

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray