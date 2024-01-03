Kingston Police seek public's help identifying LCBO thief

The Kingston Police say they are requesting the public's assistance in identifying a suspect who was involved in the theft of alcohol from a local LCBO store.

Police explain that this happened back on November 12th, 2023 at approximately 2:45 p.m. when the suspect entered the LCBO store located in the area of Division Street and First Canada Avenue. Police say the suspect proceeded to steal a 1.14-litre bottle of vodka before exiting the store on foot and leaving the parking lot heading northeast.

The suspect is described by police as Caucasian, wearing a black Monster energy hat, a black zip-up sweater, a white t-shirt, light blue jeans and black shoes. The suspect was also wearing two gold rings, one on each middle finger of their hands at the time of the theft.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact Sgt. Jason Cahill at 613-549-4660 ext. 6233 or via email at jcahill@kingstonpolice.ca

You can also provide tips anonymously by calling our general number 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and asking to remain anonymous.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

