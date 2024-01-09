Kingston Police swiftly respond to violent domestic incident in City's West End

Kingston Police has released information on an individual who was arrested and charged after a violent incident involving Intimate Partner Violence. Police say it happened on January 5th, 2024, when the accused visited the victim's residence located in Kingston's west end.

The accused and the victim had recently separated after a six-month-long relationship and on this day the accused had arrived at the victim's home in an intoxicated state. Police say the victim requested that the accused remain in the basement of the residence until sober and the accused initially complied.

However, a short time later at around 10:25 p.m. the accused proceeded upstairs and damaged two doors before confronting the victim. Police say, after this, the accused proceeded to assault the victim in the living room of the home and threw a large flatscreen television to the floor. The victim attempted to flee from the accused however was assaulted repeatedly and struck in the face.

Police were dispatched and quickly attended the scene where the accused was found to be still in the process of assaulting the victim. Officers report that the accused was subsequently arrested at 10:45 p.m.

The victim received medical treatment at the scene before being transported by Frontenac Paramedics to the hospital. The accused was transported to police headquarters where they were held to attend a bail hearing.

As a result, the 38-year-old local individual was charged with assault causing bodily harm, mischief under $5000, and breach of probation.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray