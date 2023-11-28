Kingston Police warn public of QR code scams
A QR code (Quick Response code) is an interactive link that can be scanned with a smartphone. The link could take a person to a website, start a file download, or open an app on a phone to take an action, like adding an event to a calendar. QR codes are easy and alluring because they can be placed on anything from business cards to a bag of chips.
Kingston Police Services say unfortunately, since a QR code is nothing more than a fancy-looking link, cybercriminals can use them just like they would use a link in a phishing email. There are many free websites that allow people to create their own QR code that links to anything. This means that cybercriminals can create a QR code that links to a malicious website or downloads malware onto a device. Once they have created their malicious QR code, it can be emailed, posted to social media, printed out on flyers, or even made into stickers and placed on top of legitimate QR codes.
Police offer some safety tips to use when scanning a QR code:
- Never scan a QR code from an unknown or untrustworthy source
- When scanning a QR code, be sure to use a scanner app that provides a preview of the destination.
- If scanning a QR code and the URL looks cryptic, or the website requires a login, or the site is unrelated to what was scanned, close out of the browser immediately.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
