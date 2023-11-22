Kingston resident facing several charges after series of Intimate Partner Violence incidents

Kingston Police have made an arrest after learning about multiple incidents of intimate partner violence. Police say they were contacted on November 20th, 2023 regarding these incidents that had been perpetrated by the accused over a span of approximately eight months.

Police explained that the victim and the accused had been in a relationship since 2015 and had recently separated.

The first occasion police note took place in early 2023, the two had engaged in an argument at a downtown business. This argument escalated and the accused proceeded to assault the victim before deliberately dumping an alcoholic beverage on them.

Then, during the month of October 2023, the two argued again, which resulted in the accused pushing the victim and spitting on their face.

Several weeks later, in mid-November, during a separate verbal altercation between the two parties, the accused threatened to cause bodily harm to the victim. The accused further indicated that they would destroy the victim's residence.

After learning of this series of the various offences that had been committed, police say that officers attended the residence of the accused, located in Kingston's north end. Police located the accused at their residence and, at approximately 5:00 p.m., placed them under arrest.

As a result, the 31-year-old individual from the Kingston area was charged with two counts of assault, uttering threats to cause bodily harm and uttering threats to cause property damage. The accused was subsequently transported to police headquarters where they were held to attend a bail hearing the following day.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

