Kingston Symphony coming to Grand Theatre
Kingston Symphony Maestro Evan Mitchell is preparing experiments to show on stage in the Science at the Symphony concert, happening this Sunday, November 5th, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. at Grand Theatre.
Organizers explain that this is a concert that demonstrates how music and science come together in a wonderful way. Those in attendance can learn all about vibration, harmony, resonance, and more. This event is also a chance to support the development of the budding musician in the family.
The Kingston Symphony says they remain committed to putting on concerts for all ages that teach and entertain at the same time. Maestro Evan explains "Ever since I've come to the Kingston Symphony, shows for young people have been a priority. I'm delighted that we'll be performing several fun family concerts in the 2023-2024 season, including a great one on November 5. It's a show for all ages, so bring your family and friends, because you're in for an exciting afternoon."
Tickets are available at www.kingstonsymphony.ca or by calling the Grand Theatre Box Office at 613-530-2050.
Adults/Seniors - $20
Students - $15
Children - $10
Plus HST and applicable fees.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
