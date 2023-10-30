Kingston woman arrested and charged after domestic dispute results in pet's death

Kingston Police have made an arrest in relation to an incident of intimate partner violence, which resulted in the death of a pet. Police say this happened on October 21st, 2023, officers responded to a call around 4:00 a.m., regarding a report of intimate partner violence which occurred at a residence in the city's west end.

On arrival, officers say they determined that a male and female had been engaged in a verbal argument which turned violent when the female threatened the male with bodily harm. The argument continued to escalate resulting in the female picking up the couple's small kitten and hitting the male in the chest with the kitten multiple times before throwing the kitten at him. Police say the cruelty to the kitten resulted in its death. The female continued to throw items at the male forcing him to leave the residence until police arrived.

Police say as a result, a 57-year-old Kingston woman, was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon, kill/maim/wound/poison/injure dogs/birds or animals other than cattle and breach of recognize. The female was transported to Kingston Police Headquarters where she was held for a bail hearing.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray