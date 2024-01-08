Kinsmen Pool closed for 2024 City cites building safety concerns

The City of Pembroke, Parks and Recreations department has sent out notice that the Kinsmen Pool is closed to the public effective end of day January 5th due to safety concerns of the building for patrons and staff, as well as the overall state of repair of the facility.

The City of Pembroke Council made the decision to close the pool at its January 5th budget meeting. The structural safety and liability concerns, coupled with the fact the pool is at the end of its life, led to the decision.

In December, the Council decided to move forward with exploring a public-private partnership (P3) option for a new multi-use facility that would include a pool, as well as ice pads and other recreational space.

"Council decided to save the money on repairing and fully operating the aged Kinsmen Pool while we focus on the P3 exploration in 2024," says Mayor Ron Gervais.

As a result of this decision, the pool will be closed, operating with minimum maintenance, at least until the results of the P3 exploration are complete, which is expected around the fall of this year. The City says further decisions will be made at that time based on that information.

Pool users will be contacted directly regarding refunds. The City says they appreciate the public's patience as we work through this process.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray