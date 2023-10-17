Kinsmen pool closed for estimated 10 weeks due to pool pump failure

The City of Pembroke is letting local residents know that the Kinsmen Pool will be temporarily closed for several weeks, and may extend to months. This closure is going into effect due to a pool pump failure at the facility.

While trying to fix the issue, the Parks and Recreation Department says they are struggling with multiple supply chain issues. At this time they anticipate that the Kinsmen Pool closure will extend for 10 weeks.

The facility adds that its staff will begin contacting patrons who have registered for aquatic swim lesson programming to discuss reimbursement options the week of October 16th.

The City of Pembroke says they are actively monitoring the Kinsmen Pool and updates will be provided to users as they become available.

