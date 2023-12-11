Kinsmen pools re-opens, prompting return to regular programming
The City of Pembroke's Parks and Recreation Department has announced the re-opening of the Kinsmen Pool. The City says they are excited to make the announcement, that the pool is returning to its regular programming, starting on Monday, December 11th, 2023.
The pool was closed in mid-October, after a pump failure. City maintenance said the major fix would take up to 10 weeks, but the re-opening comes just 8 weeks after that evaluation.
The City says that swimming lessons are once again open for registration. Spots are available starting this week. There is a new online booking system being used by the City to register for the swimming classes. The swim schedule is also available online.
In a release to the media regarding the re-opening, the city says they "can't wait to see you back in the water!"
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
