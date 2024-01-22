L&A OPP charge driver travelling 186km/hr on Hwy 401

A Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (T.I.M.E.) team officer of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says they stopped a vehicle for travelling 186 km/hr on Highway 401 in L&A County.

This took place on January 17th, 2024 around 7:30 a.m. The T.I.M.E. officer was parked stationary in the median on Highway 401 just east of Palace Road running radar looking for speeders. The officer say they observed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed toward him. The officer activated the radar of the police vehicle and obtained a speed of 186 km/hr.

The officers responded and the vehicle was stopped without incident. As a result, the driver, a 29-year-old man from Gloucester, Ontario, was charged with Driving a motor vehicle, and performing stunts for excessive speed.

OPP says the accused is scheduled to appear at the Provincial Offences Court in Greater Napanee at a later date. The accused had his license suspended for 30 days, and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray