Landlord charged with weapons offence following argument with tenant
The Brockville Police Service says a dispute between a landlord and a tenant late last month has resulted in a weapons offence.
Police say they received a call on the afternoon of January 31, 2024, regarding a landlord and a tenant in a fight on Buell Street with multiple witnesses on site. At the time of the call, police were informed that one individual had a knife.
Officers say they arrived at the scene quickly and determined the 48-year-old landlord had brandished a knife and held it during the dispute with her tenant. No one was injured in the accident.
The 48-year-old woman was arrested and charged with uttering threats and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
Police say she has been released with conditions and a future court date.
With files by CFRA's Maryanne Mclarty
