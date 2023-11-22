Language Express moving locations to Health Unit building
The Preschool Speech and Language Program's Brockville Team has announced that they are moving locations to the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit building.
The current location for the "Language Express" program is at 100 Strowger Boulevard will be closed after December 8th, 2023. The new location at 458 Laurier Boulevard will open starting December 18th, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. The entrance is located to the right of the main Health Unit entrance. Parking at the new building is free.
Officials explain that the "Language Express" program involves working with parents, caregivers, and the community to help children develop the best possible communication skills for lifelong learning.
The space was previously used by the Smartworks program which has moved to another location within the Health Unit building. Those looking for Smartworks services are asked to see the receptionist at the main Health Unit entrance.
From December 8th to 18th there will be no in-person Language Express visits in Brockville. Officials say some clients may be seen virtually or at other locations. In-person visits will resume at the new site on December 18th. Anyone with questions can contact their Speech Language Pathologist or Communication Disorders Assistant or call 1-888-503-8885.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
