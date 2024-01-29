Leeds OPP remand Brockville man in Calgary wanted on Canada Wide Warrant

Members of Leeds County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they have travelled to Calgary, Alberta, to return a wanted person to Brockville.

The person in question, 37-year-old William Litwinowich of Brockville was the subject of a Canada Wide Warrant after failing to appear in court on charges of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and assault with intent to resist arrest.

OPP explained that those charges were the result of an incident that occurred on January 17th, 2021, when Leeds County OPP and the OPP East Region Emergency Response Team responded to a disturbance in the Township of Front of Yonge.

The accused failed to appear in the Brockville Superior Court of Justice in September 2022. A Bench Warrant, and later a Canada Wide Warrant, were issued. As a result, on January 4th, 2024 the Calgary Police Service notified the OPP they had the individual in custody. Leeds OPP then laid these additional charges against Litwinowich:

- Failure to attend court after having appeared

- Failure to comply with undertaking (Three counts)

On January 10th, 2024, OPP Emergency Response Team members travelled to Calgary and brought the accused back to Brockville. The accused was remanded into custody and later released with conditions. Litwinowich's next court appearance is scheduled for February 23rd, 2024, at the Brockville Superior Court of Justice.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

