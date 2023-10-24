Life-altering injuries from single-vehicle crash on Hwy.41

Members of the Upper Ottawa Valley (UOV) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a serious motor vehicle collision involving a pickup truck on Highway 41 in Laurentian Valley Township.

OPP explained that that took place on October 23rd, 2023 around 5:15 a.m. Police say they were called to the single-vehicle collision on Highway 41 between Saars Lane and Sawmill Road. Preliminary investigation indicated that the vehicle left the roadway and struck a rock cut. OPP says the driver, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle, was transported to an Ottawa-area hospital by air ambulance with serious and life-altering injuries.

Highway 41 was closed between Highway 17 and Whitewater Road as the investigation is continued with the assistance of OPP Technical Collision Investigation (TCI) members.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray