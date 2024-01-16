Local author, activist Q&A discusses climate storytelling with KFPL

Discover a fresh perspective on climate awareness through the captivating storytelling of local author and activist Aric McBay as he discusses his latest book "Inversion", at a talk hosted by Kingston Frontenac Public Library (KFPL).

The KFPL says that "Inversion" explores the story of a nomadic population living in a world of rich biodiversity that must routinely outrun the fires that bring both destruction and renewal.

McBay is known for past works, including Kraken Calling, Full Spectrum Resistance (Vols. 1 and 2), Deep Green Resistance and Peak Oil Survival.

"Aric's stories go beyond our community, making sure everyone is aware of climate issues," said Jake Miller, Librarian and Adult Programming with KFPL. "This discussion offers more than just insights into climate awareness; it offers a fascinating journey into the artistry and research behind his storytelling."

The event will be in a one-on-one interview format, taking place on January 27th at 2:00 p.m. at the Central Branch. An audience Q&A will follow the main discussion. Registration is required and can be completed at https://calendar.kfpl.ca/event/9552891.

