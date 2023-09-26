Local driver arrested fleeing police, endangering pedestrians in Kingston, Ont.

Kingston Police have released information on an arrest that was made after a driver fled from police and endangered pedestrians in the area of John Counter Boulevard.

Police explain in a release that this incident occurred around 11:55 p.m. on September 24th, 2023. Officers on general patrol in the area of John Counter Boulevard observed a motor vehicle travelling westbound on John Counter Boulevard with a burnt-out light.

Police say the officers then attempted to initiate a traffic stop to speak with the driver while travelling on John Counter Boulevard east of Elliot Avenue. Police activated their emergency lights and sirens however, the vehicle continued westbound without making any attempts to stop.

Officers say the vehicle then suddenly accelerated away at a dangerous rate of speed and proceeded to drive through a red light at the intersection of Division Street and John Counter Boulevard without making any attempt to stop. Multiple pedestrians were walking on the crosswalk at the intersection in the path of the fleeing vehicle. Police say no one was injured as a result of this driver's dangerous actions and police immediately disengaged from following the vehicle.

Further investigation resulted in police locating the driver in the area of Park Street near Regent Street. The accused individual was subsequently arrested at approximately 12:35 a.m. on September 25th and transported to police headquarters where they were held to attend a bail hearing.

As a result, the driver a 32-year-old local individual was charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance and failing to stop for police.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

