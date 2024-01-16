Local driver charged after alcohol-impaired crash in Bonnechere Valley Twp.
Police have laid impaired charges on a driver after responding to a report of a motor vehicle collision in the Township of Bonnechere Valley. The Killaloe Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) explains that this happened on January 13th, 2024, just after 2:00 p.m.
Officers responded to the single-vehicle collision involving a sport utility vehicle on Augsburg Road in the Township. After arriving at the scene of the incident, as part of the investigation. the driver was transported to the detachment for further testing.
As a result of the investigation, the 48-year-old behind the wheel, Chantelle Coburn from Bonnechere Valley Township, was arrested and charged with the following Criminal Code offences:
- Impaired Operation of a Conveyance
- Operating a Conveyance While Having Over 80 mgs of Alcohol per 100 ml of Blood
OPP says the accused was released and is scheduled to appear in court on February 14th, 2024, Ontario Court of Justice, Pembroke. The accused's driver's licence was suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle was towed and impounded.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
