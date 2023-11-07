Local driver charged leaving rolled-over vehicle unoccupied
Brockville Police Services say one person sustained non-life-threatening injuries after causing a vehicle rollover.
Police say this occurred on November 5th, 2023, police received a call around 4:30 a.m. regarding an unoccupied vehicle that had flipped upside down, in the area of King Street West. When officers arrived, they confirmed the vehicle was unoccupied. After speaking to witnesses, officers say they believe the vehicle rolled over several hours earlier, around 2:30 a.m., and the incident was not reported at that time.
After further investigation, police attended the residence of the registered owner of the vehicle and located the 37-year-old man, responsible for driving the vehicle at the time. Injuries to the male are described as non-life-threatening. After further investigation, the male was arrested for failure to stop after an accident and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle. Police say he was released with conditions and a future court date.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
Four arrested and drugs seized during OPP RIDE stop in Whitewater RegionOntario Provincial Police have arrested the four occupants of a vehicle after a RIDE check traffic stop on Beachburg Road in Whitewater Region. Each person is facing a number of drug-related charges.
RCDSB announces passing of esteemed TrusteeThe Renfrew County District School Board has announced the passing of Trustee Bryon Morris. After serving for years in the local community, Morris passed away Wednesday, November 1st, at home after a brief illness.
Pembroke Regional Hospital receives $10K donations from local Real Estate Board fundraiserA golf tournament fundraiser from the Renfrew County Real Estate Board has resulted in a $10,000 donation to the Pembroke Regional Hospital Foundation and their cancer care campaign.
Charges laid after extensive OPP investigation into romance fraud, resulting in $27K lostA 37-year-old Toronto man is facing numerous charges after they defrauded another person out of around $27,000 while executing an extensive romance fraud online.
"Stuff a Cruiser Food Driver" returns in SD&G helping local food banksOn November 18th, Ontario Provincial Police and the U15 Morrisburg Rep hockey team will hold their annual "Stuff the Cruiser Food Drive", with items gathered going towards the Local Community Food Banks.
Two dead at the scene of fatal collision on Hwy.401 in Quinte West, Ont.Police say two people were pronounced deceased at the scene of a two-vehicle collision on County Road 40 at Gunter Settlement Road in Quinte West. The investigation is ongoing.
326 cases of beer seized by OPP from vehicle on Hwy. 401Many charges have been laid after Ontario Provincial Police investigated a vehicle that was stopped on Highway 401, resulting in the seizure of three hundred twenty-six cases of beer that was purchased across provincial lines.
Crime prevention week underway, Kingston Police encourage public participationThe week-long police promotion for crime prevention is underway. Kingston Police are encouraging local members of the community to join in on this year's provincial theme "Awareness, Engagement, Prevention".
UOV Heritage Centre to display special exhibits for remembrance dayThe Upper Ottawa Valley Heritage is displaying special exhibits for Remembrance Day this Thursday and Friday, free of charge.