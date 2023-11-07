Local driver charged leaving rolled-over vehicle unoccupied

Brockville Police Services say one person sustained non-life-threatening injuries after causing a vehicle rollover.

Police say this occurred on November 5th, 2023, police received a call around 4:30 a.m. regarding an unoccupied vehicle that had flipped upside down, in the area of King Street West. When officers arrived, they confirmed the vehicle was unoccupied. After speaking to witnesses, officers say they believe the vehicle rolled over several hours earlier, around 2:30 a.m., and the incident was not reported at that time.

After further investigation, police attended the residence of the registered owner of the vehicle and located the 37-year-old man, responsible for driving the vehicle at the time. Injuries to the male are described as non-life-threatening. After further investigation, the male was arrested for failure to stop after an accident and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle. Police say he was released with conditions and a future court date.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

