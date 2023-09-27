Local individual arrested, charged with assault and resisting arrest

Kingston Police Service says on September 25th, 2023, around 5:00 p.m. officers responded to a call involving an assault, which had just occurred in the area of Montreal Street and John Counter Boulevard.

Police say officers arrived on the scene quickly, and the victim, who had been driving a motor vehicle at the time of the assault, indicated that their partner had punched them in the face several times before exiting the vehicle and fleeing on foot. Police say they observed lacerations on the victim's face as a result of the assault.

Police then searched for the accused and located them in the area of Wiley Street and Weller Avenue. As police attempted to arrest the accused, officers say they actively resisted and attempted to displace equipment from the officer's uniform. However, after a short struggle, police took the accused into custody.

The accused was subsequently transported to police headquarters where they were held to attend a bail hearing the following day. As a result of this incident and investigation, the person involved, a 38-year-old local individual was charged with assault, assaulting police with intent to resist arrest, and failing to comply with a release order.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray