Local individual arrested, charged with assault and resisting arrest
Kingston Police Service says on September 25th, 2023, around 5:00 p.m. officers responded to a call involving an assault, which had just occurred in the area of Montreal Street and John Counter Boulevard.
Police say officers arrived on the scene quickly, and the victim, who had been driving a motor vehicle at the time of the assault, indicated that their partner had punched them in the face several times before exiting the vehicle and fleeing on foot. Police say they observed lacerations on the victim's face as a result of the assault.
Police then searched for the accused and located them in the area of Wiley Street and Weller Avenue. As police attempted to arrest the accused, officers say they actively resisted and attempted to displace equipment from the officer's uniform. However, after a short struggle, police took the accused into custody.
The accused was subsequently transported to police headquarters where they were held to attend a bail hearing the following day. As a result of this incident and investigation, the person involved, a 38-year-old local individual was charged with assault, assaulting police with intent to resist arrest, and failing to comply with a release order.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
OPP report no suspicious activity after investigating reported firearm at a school in ArnpriorOntario Provincial Police in Renfrew acted swiftly on September 26th, on a reported individual who was in possession of a gun at a school in Arnprior. OPP says after extensive searches officers did not locate a firearm or suspicious activity.
Impaired driving charges laid after two-vehicle collision in Admaston-Bromley Twp.A 22-year-old from Whitewater Region is facing impaired driving charges after Upper Ottawa Valley Ontario Provincial Police investigated a two-vehicle collision in Admaston-Bromley Township.
22-year-old arrested causing disturbance, obstructing police during crash investigationA 22-year-old man is facing charges of obstructing police and causing is disturbance after he attended the scene of a car crash as acted erratically, making threats and berraiding officers.
Brockville Police swiftly crack the case of tools stolen from Black and Decker buildingA 48-year-old man has been arrested and charged after Brockville Police investigated a break-and-enter at a building on Central Ave. Overnight on September 22nd tools were stolen from the building, the night of September 23rd an arrest was made.
Impaired driver charged after OPP traffic stop on Hwy. 401A 66-year-old driver from Anjou, Quebec has been charged after Ontario Provincial Police pulled them over on Highway 401 in the South Stormont Township, after a traffic act violation, the driver was tested and charged with impaired driving.
OPP continues warning the public after individual reported losing over $15K to fraud phone callThe public is being reminded to be cautious of any request for money or information after a resident recently reported to Prince Edward County OPP that they lost over $15,000 to a bank investigator fraud.
KHSC hosting webinar for parents ahead of respiratory virus seasonOn October 3rd, 2023, the Kingston Health Sciences Centre will be hosting a free online webinar for parents and guardians, giving information about how to care for children with symptoms of respiratory illness.
Return of County of Renfrew Warden's Golf Tournament raises $4,500The 16th annual Renfrew County Warden's Golf Tournament took place at the Dragonfly Golf Links. Funds raised from the charity event totaled $4,500 for the 2023 Ontario Winter Games Legacy and the newly created Housing and Homelessness Fund.
Taste of the Valley continuing in Deep River this weekendTaste of the Valley comes to Deep River on Saturday, September 30th, running from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Deep River Town Hall parking lot, located at 100 Deep River Road, featuring over 55 vendors at the fall market.