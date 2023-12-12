Local individual charged with arson, starting fire at Kingston Police headquarters
Kingston Police have laid an arson charge after a fire in the lobby of the police headquarters. Police say this happened on December 11th, around 3:45 a.m.
Police explain that the accused entered the front lobby vestibule of Kingston Police headquarters located at 705 Division Street. They say the accused then walked over to a phone in the vestibule, removed a lighter from a pocket, and then began setting the phone on fire.
After lighting the phone ablaze, the accused then exited the vestibule and proceeded on foot toward Division Street. '
The incident was captured on security cameras and officers immediately attended the vestibule where the phone was now fully engulfed in flames. Officers say the fire was promptly extinguished.
Police then went outside the building and located and arrested the accused who was walking away from the scene while still on the perimeter of the property.
The accused, now in custody, was escorted back inside police headquarters where they were held to attend a bail hearing the following day. The 48-year-old local individual was charged with arson and mischief under $5000.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
Fatal two-vehicle crash on Hwy.60 in Algonquin Provincial ParkA 57-year-old from Mississauga has been identified as the victim in a fatal two-vehicle collision that happened on Highway 60 near the Hemlock Bluff hiking trail in Algonquin Provincial Park. No charges have been laid.
-
Thousands of donations gathered by OUV OPP during "Stuff a Cruiser" eventOver $3600 in cash for local food banks, as well as thousands of dollars in food and toy donations were received by Upper Ottawa Valley OPP officers during their 15th annual "Stuff a Cruiser" event.
-
United Counties aim to support homeless population through collaborative partnershipAs homelessness continues to be a challenging reality in the region, a collaborative partnership has been announced, aimed at supporting homelessness in the United Counties.
-
Health Unit suggests caring for mental health over holiday seasonThe Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit warns the holiday season can come with many stressors. They offer everyone tips and resources for prioritizing mental health during the festive season.
-
Driver blows two times legal limit after causing two collisions in Kingston, Ont.A 21-year-old from Gatineau, Quebec is facing several charges after causing multiple collisions and fleeing the scene in Kingston. Investigation revealed the driver was impaired.
-
Two pedestrians taken to hospital after SUV struck motorized wheelchair in Tamwork, Ont.Two injured pedestrians were transported by Paramedic Services to the hospital after they were struck by an SUV in Tamworth while driving a motorized wheelchair. OPP says there have been no charges laid at this time.
-
Opioid impact prompts state of emergency in Pikwakanagan, OPP offers supportOntario Provincial Police are offering support for the Algonquins of Pikwakanagan First Nation in their response to the declaration of emergency due to the increasing number of opioid-related harms affecting the community.
-
Two days of lane reductions in Pembroke for geotechnical investigationsFrom 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on December 12th and 13th, Moffat Street will be reduced to one lane between Pembroke Street West and Mary Street to allow the City to conduct geotechnical investigations.
-
Suspicious fire under investigation at vacant house in Kemptville, Ont.In conjunction with the Ontario Office of the Fire Marshal, Grenville County OPP is investigating a suspicious fire that occurred in the community at a vacant residential house fire on Elvira Road in Kemptville.