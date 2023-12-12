Local individual charged with arson, starting fire at Kingston Police headquarters

Kingston Police have laid an arson charge after a fire in the lobby of the police headquarters. Police say this happened on December 11th, around 3:45 a.m.

Police explain that the accused entered the front lobby vestibule of Kingston Police headquarters located at 705 Division Street. They say the accused then walked over to a phone in the vestibule, removed a lighter from a pocket, and then began setting the phone on fire.

After lighting the phone ablaze, the accused then exited the vestibule and proceeded on foot toward Division Street. '

The incident was captured on security cameras and officers immediately attended the vestibule where the phone was now fully engulfed in flames. Officers say the fire was promptly extinguished.

Police then went outside the building and located and arrested the accused who was walking away from the scene while still on the perimeter of the property.

The accused, now in custody, was escorted back inside police headquarters where they were held to attend a bail hearing the following day. The 48-year-old local individual was charged with arson and mischief under $5000.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray