Local man arrested after an unprovoked assault with a stick at west-end drive-through

Kingston Police have released information on an arrest that was made in the City's west end, after an assault that took place at a drive-through.

Police explain that on November 18th, 2023 officers responded to a call of a disturbance that came in around 2:15 p.m., regarding an incident in the area of Cataraqui Woods Drive and Gardiners Road.

Police learned that while waiting in a car in the drive-through line of a local restaurant, the first victim was approached by the accused who was on foot in the parking lot. The accused, who had a large stick in their hands, walked up to the driver's side window of the vehicle and proceeded to yell obscenities at the victim. The person then struck the vehicle several times with the stick and then removed a valve stem cap and let air out of the victim's tire.

After seeing this, a second victim, who was also waiting in the drive-through line, tried to verbally intervene however, the accused then approached and struck them with the stick prior to striking their vehicle as well.

Police say the accused then left the area travelling southbound on Gardiners Road on foot. Officers then located the accused who, in an attempt to evade them, ran into a nearby store. Police gave chase and arrested the accused inside the store. The accused actively resisted arrest as police attempted to take them into custody.

As a result, the man in question 43-year-old Kingston resident Phillip Sheppard was charged with assault with a weapon, mischief under $5000, causing a disturbance, and resisting a peace officer. Police say the accused was subsequently transported to police headquarters where they were held to attend a bail hearing.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray