Local man facing harassment, sexual assault charges following multiple incidents

The Kingston Police are currently investigating three separate incidents which occurred on February 21st, 2024 that resulted in the arrest of a local man.

Police say around 3:30 p.m. the first victim was looking for her lost dog in the area of Pine Street and Cherry Street. The victim approached a male and asked him if he had seen her dog. The male explained he had not seen the victim's dog and the victim carried on.

The male then began following the victim and grabbed a toque off her head. The male then ran back to a residence on Pine Street where he gestured for the victim to enter the residence to retrieve her toque.

Fearing for her safety, police say the victim attempted to leave, walking quickly in the other direction and across the street. The male then continued to follow the victim across the street until she began to yell, at which point the male retreated to the residence.

Then, later the same day at approximately 8:40 p.m. a second victim was walking in the area of Montreal Street and Charles Street. The victim was approached from behind by the same male who began asking her if he could come to her house while getting closer and closer to her. The victim declined the male's advances and began walking away from him. The male continued to follow the victim. Fearing for her safety, the victim ran to a nearby residence. The male continuously asked to come into the residence before leaving on foot.

Finally, just minutes later at approximately 8:45 p.m. a third victim was walking her dog in the area of Montreal Street and Stephen Street when she was approached by the same male. The male began to make conversation with the victim. The victim did not engage the male and attempted to end the interaction by walking away. The male then began to touch the victim and attempted to kiss her. The victim screamed which alerted a bystander who came to the victim's aid. That interaction led to the victim calling the police.

Members of the Kingston Police Patrol Division responded and located the male at approximately 8:55 p.m. in the area of Montreal Street and Joseph Street. A subsequent investigation led to the discovery of the first two incidents involving the male.

As a result, the 27-year-old Kingston individual was arrested and charged with assault, theft under $5000, harassment by threatening conduct and sexual assault. The male was transported to Kingston Police headquarters where he was held for a bail hearing.

Police describe the accused in this incident as a 27-year-old black male with a medium build and approximately 5'7 in height. The accused has medium-length brown hair and short dark stubble on his face. During the first incident, the male was described as wearing all black clothing. During the second and third incidents, the male was described as wearing a white puffy coat.

The Kingston Police believe other incidents involving this male may have occurred and are asking any member of the public who believes they may have had interactions with this male or witnessed an incident involving this male to please contact Detective Sargeant Blair Watt at 613-549-4660 ext. 6320 or via email at bwatt@kingstonpolice.ca

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

