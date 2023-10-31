Local motorist facing criminal charges crashing near Golden Lake while driving impaired

Police have laid impaired driving charges after receiving a report of a motor vehicle collision in the area. Ontario Provincial Police near Golden Lake explains that this crash occurred on October 24th, 2023, at 9:45 p.m., when officers responded to a report of a single motor vehicle collision involving a sport utility vehicle on Lake Dore Road in North Algona Wilberforce Township.

Officers responded to the scene and a preliminary investigation into the collision revealed the vehicle was travelling northbound on Lake Dore Road when it left the roadway on a curve. Police say the driver of the vehicle, who was the lone occupant, reported having minimal injuries.

As part of the investigation, the driver was transported to the detachment for further testing. Police say that as a result of the investigation, the 70-year-old behind the wheel, Steven Gorski of Laurentian Valley Township was arrested and charged with the following Criminal Code offences:

- Impaired Operation of a Conveyance

- Operating a Conveyance While Having Over 80 mgs of Alcohol per 100 ml of Blood.

OPP says the accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on November 15th, 2023, at an Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke. The accused's driver's licence was suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle was towed and impounded.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray