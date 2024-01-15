Local MP, MPP discuss future of aerospace with Arnprior employees in joint meeting

Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke's Member of Parliament Cheryl Gallant, and Member of Provincial Parliament, John Yakabuski say they hosted a meeting with employees from Arnprior Aerospace to discuss the pending closure.

Tom Lowe, President IAM LL 1542, Gary Hynes IAMAW Grand Lodge Representative and Shane Woito, President Local Lodge 412 met with MP Gallant and MPP Yakabuski in an effort to convey the eagerness of the remaining highly skilled, loyal employees to continue the tradition of aerospace manufacturing here in the Ottawa Valley.

"Delays in purchasing military aircraft necessary for the defence of Canada have put our national security at risk," said MP Gallant. "Now the people we depend on to build and maintain our aerospace assets are in jeopardy."

In the aftermath of the lockdowns, the federal government says they have made a commitment to repatriating Canada's critical supply chains.

"Already the federal government is sending jobs outside the country," stated MP Gallant. "The NDP-Liberal government does not take the safety of Canadians seriously. Nor does it grasp how everyday Canadians are struggling to keep roofs over their heads, food on the table and the furnace fuelled. A prime minister who can fly off on an $84,000 free vacation has no idea of what makes life affordable for Canadians. It's time for an election."

Arnprior Aerospace Inc. has more than 60 years of experience in the design, production and support of structural components for Aerospace and Defense applications.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray