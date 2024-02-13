Local OPP participates in Snowmobile Safety Week

The Stormont Dundas and Glengarry (SDG) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says they will be participating in Snowmobile Safety Week which is part of the OPP's Provincial Traffic Safety Strategy. OPP says the campaign begins February 12th and ends Monday, February 19th, 2024.

Police say the aim of the campaign is to raise awareness about safe snowmobiling and to prevent snowmobilers from taking unnecessary risks and making poor decisions. Travelling on unsafe ice, speeding, driving too fast for the conditions and alcohol/drug-related consumption continue to be leading causes or contributing factors in OPP-investigated snowmobile fatalities.

In the last decade more than 40 percent of snowmobile fatalities in OPP jurisdiction have occurred on frozen lakes and rivers. Police say snowmobilers should avoid travelling on frozen waterways as there is no guarantee the ice is completely safe.

The OPP encourages snowmobilers to stay on open OFSC (Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs) trails, as these trails are maintained throughout the season and are the safest to ride on. Snowmobilers are also reminded that the law allows police to demand a breath sample from any motor vehicle driver, which includes snowmobiles.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray