Local Police search for Kingston man wanted for 21 criminal charges
Kingston Police Services say they are seeking the public's assistance in locating a local man who is wanted on numerous criminal charges.
Police say that on January 10th, 2024, members of the Kingston Police Street Crime Unit were actively involved in an apprehension investigation regarding the 37-year-old man Adam Young, who is wanted on 21 criminal code offences including robbery, assault with a weapon and possession of a firearm.
Investigators in the area say they located a stolen pickup truck in the area of Princess Street and Sir John A. Macdonald Boulevard which was believed to be transporting the wanted party. With the assistance of the Ontario Provincial Police, all three occupants were taken into custody in the Town of Napanee however, the wanted man in question was not found.
Police say they are requesting the assistance of the public for any information that will lead to the safe arrest of this individual. The 37-years-old from Kingston, Young, has numerous prior criminal convictions and has demonstrated dangerous behavior. Police say that citizens are cautioned not to approach this male and to immediately contact Kingston Police at 613-549-4660 if he is observed.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
Applications open for "Summer Company" program for young entrepreneursStudents returning to school, aged 15 to 29, who are eager to delve into entrepreneurship are encouraged to submit their application for the Summer Company program through Enterprise Renfrew County.
Local driver charged after alcohol-impaired crash in Bonnechere Valley Twp.A 48-year-old from Bonnechere Valley Township is facing criminal charges for impaired driving after a single-vehicle crash on Augsburg Road in the Township. Officers responded to the crash on January 13th.
Killaloe OPP warn residents of cryptocurrency fraud, offering tips for safetyOntario Provincial Police in Killaloe is reminding community residents to be cautious comes to financial investing with crypto currency. Police offer tips to follow to protect from similar scams.
St. Lawrence College and SpacesShared partnership aims for affordable student housingStarting in Kingston, and later expanding to Brockville and Cornwall, St. Lawrence College has announced a partnership with SpacesShared, pairing students with older adults who have extra space in their homes.
Assault charges laid after argument between man and woman turned physicalA Brockville man is facing charges of assault with a weapon after Brockville Police responded to a dispute regarding the man and a woman. The argument between them turned physical and the woman was assaulted with a door.
Multi-cultural fair coming to St. Lawrence College Brockville campusThe Brockville campus of St. Lawrence College will be holding a multi-cultural fair on Thursday, February 1st, 2024. Applications are open for vendors and must be submitted by Tuesday, January 22nd, 2024.
Impaired driver charged after multiple crashes in Kingston's West EndA 24-year-old local individual is facing charges of impaired driving after police responded to a vehicle that crashed into a telephone phone on Taylor Kidd Boulevard. The driver had over one and a half times the legal limit.
Local author, activist Q&A discusses climate storytelling with KFPLOn January 27th at 2:00 p.m. the Central Branch of the Kingston Frontenac Public Library will host author and activist Aric McBay as he discusses his latest book "Inversion" through an open Q&A.
Local MP, MPP discuss future of aerospace with Arnprior employees in joint meetingMP Cheryl Gallant, and Member of Provincial Parliament, John Yakabuski host a joint meeting with employees to discuss the pending closure of Arnprior Aerospace. Employees wish to continue local aerospace manufacturing.