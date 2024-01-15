Local Police search for Kingston man wanted for 21 criminal charges

Kingston Police Services say they are seeking the public's assistance in locating a local man who is wanted on numerous criminal charges.

Police say that on January 10th, 2024, members of the Kingston Police Street Crime Unit were actively involved in an apprehension investigation regarding the 37-year-old man Adam Young, who is wanted on 21 criminal code offences including robbery, assault with a weapon and possession of a firearm.

Investigators in the area say they located a stolen pickup truck in the area of Princess Street and Sir John A. Macdonald Boulevard which was believed to be transporting the wanted party. With the assistance of the Ontario Provincial Police, all three occupants were taken into custody in the Town of Napanee however, the wanted man in question was not found.

Police say they are requesting the assistance of the public for any information that will lead to the safe arrest of this individual. The 37-years-old from Kingston, Young, has numerous prior criminal convictions and has demonstrated dangerous behavior. Police say that citizens are cautioned not to approach this male and to immediately contact Kingston Police at 613-549-4660 if he is observed.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

