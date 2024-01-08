Local police warn of trending PDF scam, seeking private information

Even as the holiday season comes to an end, Kingston Police say cybercriminals continue to target holiday travellers in a recent scam. Police explain that this scam starts with a simple phishing email and an attachment that appears to be a hotel invoice. They say, unfortunately, the attachment is not an actual PDF file. It is described by police as a complex attack designed to steal a persons sensitive information.

If a person happens to download and open the attachment, an error message appears. The message claims that the person needs an update in order to view the PDF file. But the file is not actually a PDF document, and the error is not actually for an update. In reality, police say the file is a form of malware, and if the receiver agrees to the update, it will launch that malware. Once launched, it quickly scans the device, collects all the sensitive information, and sends it to the cybercriminals.

Kingston Police recommend the following these tips to stay safe from similar scams:

- Never open attachments received from an unexpected email.

- Check for details that confirm an email's legitimacy.

- If a hotel room is booked, check for a reservation number, check-in time, and room details.

- Remember that this type of attack is bot exclusive to travel invoices. Cybercriminals could use this fake PDF file technique in a number of different scenarios.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray



