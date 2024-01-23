Local school boards cite student safety rescheduling PA day with solar eclipse

The Upper Canada District School Board recently held a Board of Trustees meeting on Wednesday, January 2024. They discussed key items heading into the next few months, including chair care and the upcoming financial forecast. One major change that was decided, was moving the date of an upcoming Professional Activity (PA) day.

In agreeance with the Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario, Bill Loshaw, UCDSB Superintendent of Schools, informed the Board of Trustees of the adjustment to the 2023-24 School Year Calendar. With a solar eclipse set to occur on April 8th, 2024, the scheduled April 26th PA day was officially moved to April 8th to ensure the safety and well-being of UCDSB students.

The Board said since the projected path would place UCDSB schools under the eclipse during dismissal and bus departure times, the move will help ensure students are not outside or en route in diminished light conditions and will help reduce the risk of eye exposure to the sun.

The solar eclipse is a celestial event that takes place when the moon aligns perfectly between Earth and the sun, causing complete and temporary darkness.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray



