MPP Steve Clark says he was pleased to welcome Aaliyah Langford of Rideau Lakes to the Legislative Assembly of Ontario at the end of last week, as part of the High School Model Parliament program. Langford is one of 120 students from across Ontario who are getting up close and personal with the workings of the Ontario Legislature.

After attending workshops and presentations on the legislative process and the history of Queen's Park, students participated in a special debate on Friday, March 1st, 2024.

Langford is a graduate of St. Edward Catholic School in Westport and she presently attends St. John Catholic High School in Perth.

More information on the program can be found here: https://www.ola.org/en/visit-learn/programs/model-parliament-high-school-students.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray