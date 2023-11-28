Madawaska Valley resident wins Lifetime Achievement Award for highlighting Kashubian culture

The 45th Annual Canadian Ethnic Media Association Awards for Journalistic Excellence 2023 event took place at The Papermill Theatre in Toronto Ontario on Saturday, November 25th, 2023.

David Martin Shulist a fifth-generation Kashubian Canadian from the area of Wilno, Madawaska Valley, and Renfrew County in Ontario came home with the prestigious Sierhey Khmara Ziniak Lifetime Achievement Award "for being an advocate for the Kashubian language, culture, identity, for his unswerving dedication to Multiculturalism and its affirmative expression through media and community engagement," said the association.

Under Journalism / PRINT Category he was recognized for publishing a Kashubian Canadian History entitled "Discovering Kashubia Europe, the Fatherland of my Kashubian Ancestors", where he writes about his discovery of his true Slavic identity as a Kashub which was stolen from him and his family and he writes about what his community is doing to preserve and promote the Kashubian Identity in Canada's Kashubia.

Under Journalism / PODCAST Category he was recognized for creating and producing the Podcast show "The Johnny Kashub Show" where he gives a voice to the Canadian Kashub people and their Kashubian history, language, culture, and identity on the digital airwaves.

Under MULTICULTURALISM he was recognized for using sports to promote local heritage as Founding Commissioner of the Opeongo Heritage Hockey Tournament in Barry's Bay Ontario, the Nations Cup of Curling and the Multicultural Golf Tournament in Killaloe Ontario.

Under COMMUNITY ENGAGMENT he was recognized as the Founding President of the Wilno Heritage Society. Building Canada's Kashub Heritage Park in Wilno Ontario, Canada's First Kashubian Settlement dating back to 1858.

"I am honoured and humbled to receive the Sierhey Khmara Ziniak Lifetime Achievement Award from the Canadian Ethnic Media Association. This Award is not just for me, but for my grandparents, great grandparents and my ancestors in Kashubia Europe who were victims of Identity Theft and left this earth not knowing that they were Kashubs, of Kashubian Heritage, Nationality, Identity and that Kashubia is the home and native land of their people in Europe. They were all living their lives under a false identity and now they are free because their descendants are exposing their true Slavic Identity as Kashubians. Today, they have a voice," said the recipient.

Shulist continued "As a survivor of Kashubian Identity Theft, I feel it is my duty, and my responsibility to expose the truth about my Kashubian identity which was taken from me and my family. Thanks to this Award from the Canadian Ethnic Media Association, we now have a stronger National Voice in Canada. As a Son of Wilno, a descendant of Kashubian ancestry and a proud resident of the Township of Madawaska Valley, I am honoured to write about our rich Kashubian Heritage and share it with fellow Canadians. Proud to be Canadian and Proud of my Kashubian Roots. I am Canadian. I am Kashubian, hear me roar." Finally, he said "It felt great to have the Kashubian culture highlighted at this year's Canadian Ethnic Media Association Awards. After 165 years in Canada, Kashubs were front and center at this year's event."

