Major injuries for both drivers following two-vehicle collision in Tyendinaga Twp.
The Lennox and Addington (L&A) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they are investigating a two-vehicle collision in Tyendinaga Township.
OPP explained that this happened on December 7th, 2023, shortly before 3:30 p.m., when police, Paramedic Services and Tyendinaga Township Fire Department were called to a two-vehicle collision on Old Highway two between Miltown Road and Wyman Road.
The collision was between an SUV and a sedan. OPP says the SUV was travelling eastbound and the sedan was travelling westbound. There was only one person in each vehicle. Both drivers had to be extricated from their vehicles by the Tyendinaga Township Fire Department. Once both drivers were freed from their vehicles they were transported by Paramedic Services to the hospital with major injuries.
The investigation by the L&A OPP remains ongoing. Police say they will release more details when accurate and confirmed information becomes available.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
