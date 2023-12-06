Man arrested after causing issues with staff at Chuck's Roadhouse
Brockville Police Services has released information on a disturbance that resulted in an arrest at at local restaurant. Police explain that around 4:30 p.m. on December 5th, 2023, they received a call regarding a 66-year-old, male, causing issues with staff at Chuck's Roadhouse.
Police say the male became agitated with staff after having discussions over his being unable to pay the bill that he and a female friend had accrued. Officers say that when they arrived, they spoke to the man and learned that he was on bail conditions to abstain from communicating with the female he was with.
Police add that these conditions were put in place in response to a safety concern for the female. The man was placed under arrest and held for a bail hearing for the offences of two counts of failure to comply with undertaking and food and lodging fraud.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
