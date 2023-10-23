Man arrested after childish antics turned into domestic assault in Walmart parking lot
Brockville Police have made an arrest after a domestic dispute in the city. Police explain that this took place on October 14th, 2023 around 10:00 a.m. when they received a call to attend the Walmart parking lot, in relation to a female screaming at a male in a vehicle.
Once officers arrived and located the couple along with their young child. Investigation revealed that the two had been in a verbal altercation, which police say was consisting of childish antics and insults for much of the evening.
Officers explained this continued to escalate to the point that the 28-year-old, male, flew into a fit of rage. He assaulted the female by getting on top of her and striking her arms and torso in front of their child. He then proceeded to choke the female while she struggled to escape. During that struggle, she was able to call 911 for assistance.
Police then arrested and charged the male with two counts of assault, overcoming resistance and uttering threats. Safety planning was discussed and he was released with conditions and a future court date.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
Exotic African Serval Cat still at large in Bonnechere Valley Twp.As of the morning of Friday, October 27th, an African Serval Cat that escaped from a local sanctuary on Corrigan Road in Bonnechere Valley Township is still at large. OPP says the public safety warning is still in effect.
Community outcome from $78K donation from Petawawa Civic Centre Fundraising CommitteeA donation from the Petawawa Civic Centre Fundraising Committee in the value of $78,000 has gone to the resurface the putting greens at the Petawawa Mini Putt and the installation of new bleachers at the Civic Centre soccer fields.
Impaired driver charged crashing into parked car and fleeing the sceneA 36-year-old man is facing several charges after driving while impaired and crashing into a parked car on King Street West. Following the crash, the driver fled the scene and was later located, taken to the hospital, and charged.
Special education investment at Upper Canada District School BoardAn investment of $2.5 million is being directed to helping special education at the Upper Canada District School Board. These new special education teachers will be allocated to schools based on need.
Entrepreneurs celebrated at Leeds Grenville Small Business awardsAwards were presented to two local business owners. Jody Lundrigan, for her business Pangea House Bed & Breakfast won Entrepreneur of the Year, while the Paul D. Boivin Memorial Award went to Cody LaFrance for Distinct Lawn Works.
113 charges laid on one day by Quinte Region Traffic Coalition on Hwy.7On one day on Highway 7, officers were targeting moving traffic violations. The collective of the Quinte Region Traffic Coalition laid 113 charges and conducted 20 CSVA Inspections all on Highway 7.
Cervical cancer screening at "pap party" clinic for patients without a family doctorThe Kingston "pap party" clinic was fully attended last week, seeing 88 individuals screened for cervical cancer. The clinic is free to attend and open to anyone with a cervix who does not have a family doctor.
Recent report details local tentants' experiences losing their homesA report focusing on local tenants has been released, titled "Many Faces of Urban and Rural Displacement: Kingston Report," conducted by the Social Planning Council of Kingston & District.
OPP public safety warning regarding escaped African Serval CatA public safety warning has been issued by Ontario Provincial Police after they learned on October 25th, 2023, of the escape of an African Serval Cat from a local sanctuary on Corrigan Road in Bonnechere Valley Township.