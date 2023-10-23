Man arrested after childish antics turned into domestic assault in Walmart parking lot

Brockville Police have made an arrest after a domestic dispute in the city. Police explain that this took place on October 14th, 2023 around 10:00 a.m. when they received a call to attend the Walmart parking lot, in relation to a female screaming at a male in a vehicle.

Once officers arrived and located the couple along with their young child. Investigation revealed that the two had been in a verbal altercation, which police say was consisting of childish antics and insults for much of the evening.

Officers explained this continued to escalate to the point that the 28-year-old, male, flew into a fit of rage. He assaulted the female by getting on top of her and striking her arms and torso in front of their child. He then proceeded to choke the female while she struggled to escape. During that struggle, she was able to call 911 for assistance.

Police then arrested and charged the male with two counts of assault, overcoming resistance and uttering threats. Safety planning was discussed and he was released with conditions and a future court date.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray