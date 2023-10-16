Man arrested following domestic dispute turned physical in Brockville, Ont.

Brockville Police Services have released information on an arrest that was made following a domestic dispute in the city. Police explain that this took place on October 10th, 2023, around 11:00 p.m., police received a call to a residence on Buell Street, regarding a domestic dispute.

Officers arrived at the scene and says they spoke to a 36-year-old, male alone with his female partner. The investigation that followed revealed that the female had been assaulted by the male by striking her.

Police say the female received non-life-threatening injuries during the altercation.

The male was then placed under arrest for assault and failing to comply with probation. Police say he was later released with conditions and a future court date.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

