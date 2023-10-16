iHeartRadio
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

Man arrested following domestic dispute turned physical in Brockville, Ont.


Brockville police

Brockville Police Services have released information on an arrest that was made following a domestic dispute in the city. Police explain that this took place on October 10th, 2023, around 11:00 p.m., police received a call to a residence on Buell Street, regarding a domestic dispute.

Officers arrived at the scene and says they spoke to a 36-year-old, male alone with his female partner. The investigation that followed revealed that the female had been assaulted by the male by striking her. 
Police say the female received non-life-threatening injuries during the altercation. 

The male was then placed under arrest for assault and failing to comply with probation. Police say he was later released with conditions and a future court date. 

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
 

12