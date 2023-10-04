Man arrested throwing rocks through window, facing break-and-enter charges

A man on probation has been arrested and charged after a break-and-enter incident in the city of Brockville. Police explain that on October 1st, 2023 around 6:45 p.m. they received a call regarding a suspect who was observed throwing a rock through a window at Beattie Dodge on Chase Street.

Police say the suspect was observed entering the building and police responded quickly to search the area. This resulted in the suspect attempting to flee on foot, however, police say officers were able to make the arrest without anyone being injured.

Police then identified the suspect to be a 39-year-old male, who was already on probation. He was charged with break and enter, and three counts of failing to comply with probation and held in custody for a bail hearing.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray