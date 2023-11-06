Man charged in connection with two Oct.23 fires in Napanee

Ontario Provincial Police have charged 49-year-old Jay Nelson Bradley in connection with two suspicious fires on October 23rd. They happened on York Street in Greater Napanee and at a home in Stone MIlls.

Nobody was injured in the fires, but the fire in Greater Napanee destroyed the Lennox Agricultural Memorial Community Centre.

O-P-P arrested Bradley on Friday. He is charged with two counts of arson with disregard for human life, one count of criminal harassment and one count of possession of incendiary materials.

Bradley has been held for a bail hearing and will be scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Napanee at a later date, police said.

OPP are also investigating a third suspicious fire in the same area, but it remains unknown whether it's related to the others. Police responded to a garage fire in Stone Mills Township on Oct. 25, just two days after the previous fire in Stone Mills.

With files from CFRA's Jack Richardson