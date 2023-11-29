Maple View Lodge fundraising committee reaches $1.5M, halfway to campaign total

Counties Council received an update on several city projects during November’s meeting. The Chair of the Maple View Lodge Redevelopment Fundraising Committee, Doug Struthers, announced the Committee has officially surpassed the halfway mark of its $3 million fundraising goal. Campaign contributions thus far total $1,546,112.

Warden Nancy Peckford said, "This is really exciting, to be halfway to our goal." Warden Peckford continued by thanking all members of the Fundraising Committee for their dedication and enthusiasm while generating momentum for the project. Warden Peckford added the fundraising dollars are "so critical in providing the quality of life that we all care about."

Funds raised from the campaign will aim to provide amenities such as resident lifts, technology enhancements for both residents and staff, rehabilitation equipment to keep residents healthy, and recreational amenities that are good for the mind and soul. Mr. Struthers said, "We graciously thank all the donors, both big and small, as every dollar counts. We are thankful that those who have donated consider this project a great need in our community."

The Committee also announced the launch of their new campaign initiative, titled "Room to Donate", which they explained is an opportunity to sponsor a resident room in the new facility for a donation of $5,000. The resident room will then be named in the donor's honour or in memory of a loved one.

The new, 192-bed long-term care facility, recently named the G. Tackaberry and Family Home, is the largest capital construction project in the history of the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville at a cost of more than $84 million. Construction of the new, three-story, six-wing building is well underway on the Maple View Landings property in Athens, Ontario and will replace the existing 60-bed Maple View Lodge facility upon its expected opening in the summer of 2025. Officials say options for repurposing the existing facility are actively being considered.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray