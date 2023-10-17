Marine shipping sector bolstered on Great Lake and St.Lawrence Seaway with new strategy

The Chamber of Marine Commerce is extending its congratulations to the Government of Ontario on the release of The Future of the Great Lakes Economy: Ontario's Marine Transportation Strategy. The new provincial strategy is expected to deliver on the promise to identify, prioritize, and plan for opportunities to enhance the province's position as a gateway to North America's industrial heartland, a vital link in the global supply chain, and as a tourism destination.

"I commend the Government of Ontario for recognizing the potential that the marine shipping industry has with respect to growing the economy, strengthening supply chains, and enhancing the sustainability of the transportation sector," said Bruce Burrows, President and CEO of the Chamber of Marine Commerce. "A recent economic study by Martin Associates showed that marine shipping on the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Waterway supported $10 billion in economic activity and almost $4 billion in annual income within the province. It does that while also being the most efficient and environmentally friendly mode of cargo transport. The expectation as we proceed with implementing this strategy will be how to move the bar even higher, and we look forward to continued engagement with the government to achieve that goal."

Officials explain that the strategy also includes a commitment to establish a specific office within the Government of Ontario's Ministry of Transportation to serve as a conduit for implementing the details of the strategy and engaging industry and stakeholders. The Chamber welcomes the creation of this point of committed engagement, and looks forward to meaningful cooperation via this office that creates positive economic and environmental outcomes.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

